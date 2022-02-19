We're doing ok says QPR boss Warburton

QPR manager Mark Warburton applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton insisted he is unfazed by their recent wobble, after a 1-1 draw with Hull City.

On-loan Brentford striker Marcus Forss put the visitors ahead, before goalkeeper Matt Ingram was stretchered off having landed heavily after a far-post collision with Albert Adomah.

Teenager Harvey Cartwright came on for his league debut and was beaten by Ilias Chair with a quarter of an hour to go.

But promotion-chasing QPR, who would have gone third in the table with victory, again struggled to create chances and Warburton said, sarcastically: "I can't remember where we are in the table, you'll have to remind me, I think we're fourth.

"A team that's fourth in the table with a game in hand is doing OK.

"It was much better in the second half. There was one dominant team in the second half - one team that looked like it was going to win it.

"After two lacklustre displays, we needed that level of performance in the second half. We never really tested their keeper in the first half.

"The first half was slow and laboured but I was far more impressed with the second-half performance.

"We moved the ball quicker. There needed to be a change of pace and that change hurts teams.

"We have to move with pace and purpose and in the second half I think we were much better.

"Teams are going to drop points. For us it was a very important point."

Hull's Shota Arveladze had encouraging news on Ingram who, playing against his former club, received attention from the medical staff of Hull and QPR before going to hospital.

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram clashes with QPR's Albert Adomah leading to him being taken off injured - Credit: PA

"The most important thing is that he was walking with the doctors and he feels well," said Arveladze.

"He went straight away to the hospital and now we know that he is conscious and he is safe.

"The neurology will take time, the doctors will see him and I believe he will be treated to make sure everything is OK."

Hull have won just one of five matches since Arveladze took over as boss, but the Georgian sees positive signs.

"It was a good points. I was pleased to see the boys play this way and to do so during a tough schedule of fixtures was brilliant to see," he said.

"If we had conceded another goal in the final minutes it would not have changed the way I view this team.

"We are growing as a team and I also hope that some injured players will soon be back to join us.

"We had a hard time losing three games recently but the supporters stayed behind us and it's great to see."