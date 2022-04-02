QPR boss Warburton left fuming at Fulham penalty award

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scores their second goal against QPR from the penalty spot - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton was furious with referee Gavin Ward's decision to award Fulham a penalty in their 2-0 derby defeat.

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted both goals for the visitors, taking his tally for the season to 37, to cement Fulham's place at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Defeat left QPR in ninth place, three points off the play-offs, and Warburton was yellow carded, while assistant John Eustace was sent off in injury time for remonstrating with the fourth official.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) is shown a yellow card by the referee - Credit: PA

And Warburton said: "It was 1-0. We looked dangerous and had a lot of energy. Then we get that decision.

"The linesman didn't give it. He's not given the penalty. How is that given? We've been the recipient of some very bad decisions this season.

"We've received a number of apologies for bad decisions and I'm sure we'll get another one. But that's no good to us.

"At 2-0 it's game over and sucks the life out of the game. Game dead. It kills our fans. So I'm more than frustrated by the decision.

"You have to be sure if you're going to give a penalty in a game of that nature. Make sure you're 100 per cent sure. Are you 100 per cent sure? His (Wallace's) arm never left his side. I'm very frustrated by that decision."

Mitrovic opened the scoring on 14 minutes, then doubled his tally from the spot when Lee Wallace was adjudged to have handled Nico Williams' cross on 78 minutes.

Warburton suggested Eustace went to grab the ball during a melee on the touchline, initially believing a Fulham player had it before realising otherwise.

He added: "The fiasco with John and the fourth official was just nonsense. Common sense has to be applied and once again it's not.

"John immediately responded by saying 'I didn't know it was you'. But John's off. What on earth are we doing?"

Fulham boss Marco Silva felt his side were worthy winners in west London, saying: "We definitely deserved the three points, no doubt about it.

"We knew this would be a tough one, a derby against a tough side.

"We wanted a reaction after the last defeat against West Brom and they were under the same pressure as they want to fight for a play-off position.

"We had a plan and from the first minute we controlled the match in every way."

Mitrovic needed just six more goals to break Guy Whittingham's 29-year-old record for the second tier.

But Silva said that is not his priority, adding: "What would be a shame for us is if we don't get our goal at the end of the season. Individual things is not the main thing for us.

"Of course if we can help him, we will help him. But it's not something that is in our mind.

"He is a really important player for us and he knows I just want him in the right spot to finish. He just needs to appear in the right spot."