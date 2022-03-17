QPR boss Warburton looking for emergency loan

QPR boss Mark Warburton signalled his intention to dip into the emergency loan market after losing a fourth keeper to injury during their 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

David Marshall joined Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh in the treatment room after picking up an injury in the closing stages at the City Ground as defeat saw QPR slip to sixth in the Championship table.

On his side's disappointing night, Warburton said: "I thought we were good in the first half and started the game very well. Our shape was good and we were causing them problems.

"Chris Willock coming off was a blow as he's a dangerous attacking threat for us but we went on to get a good goal and missed a sitter, which was a big moment. They went on to score a 30-yard screamer and we went on to concede from a set-piece, which is the bit that really hurts.

"The goalkeeper then pulled his left hamstring and couldn't move for the third goal so we've got four keepers out injured now, which is quite amazing.

"Marshy has been outstanding for us and we will need to look for an emergency loan, but it can't be anybody from the Premier League so we will have to see what we can do."

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper David Marshall was injured during their loss at the City Ground - Credit: PA

On-loan Watford striker Andre Gray gave the Hoops a half-time lead, but Djed Spence's 30-yard thunderbolt sparked a comeback that was completed by Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson efforts.

The result moved Forest to within a point of the west Londoners in the race for a play-off place and Steve Cooper said: They were a bit better than us for the first 10 minutes but we were good after that and looked like we were going to take the lead after a couple of near misses.

"Then they scored against the run of play and that can detail you when you are playing well, but in the second half we were brilliant.

"We played with a lot of energy high up the pitch, but also passed the ball well and created lots of chances.

"It took a brilliant goal from Djed to level the scores and sometimes you need something special to start things off but, in the end, they could not live with us.

"And they are a team that have been in the top six for most of the season so, to run over them the way we did, meant we were really good for the win."

Warburton's men will look to bounce back when they welcome Peterborough United to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Sunday (12.30pm).