QPR confirm Warburton will leave at end of season

Queens Park Rangers have announced Mark Warburton will leave the club at the end of the season.

Warburton joined the club in the summer of 2019 and will lead them in the last two matches of the current Championship campaign, at home against Sheffield United on Friday and then at Swansea on May 7.

But he will then leave when his contract expires and chief executive officer Lee Hoos told qpr.co.uk: "We would like to thank Mark for his incredible efforts during his time with us.

"In his three years, he has helped the club establish a style of play and a DNA for which we are hugely grateful.

“Mark’s contract expires at the end of the season and, after three years, we believe it is best to have a fresh start next season as we look to build on the foundations already laid.

“We wish Mark every success in the future. I would personally like to thank him for his incredible work ethic, professionalism and dedication during his time with us.

“Ahead of our final home match of the season against Sheffield United we believe it is only fair to Mark and our supporters to make this announcement now.

“This gives fans the opportunity to show their appreciation to Mark, and Mark to show his appreciation to the fans.”

Rangers were in contention for promotion to the Premier League at the end of January as they were two points off the top two, but a crippling amount of injuries has seen them slide away.

Despite winning just three of their last 16 games, they still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs with two games to go, though need several teams above them to drop points.

Warburton said: “It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to be the manager of Queens Park Rangers over the last three years.

"A manager’s aim must always be to leave the club in a better position than when he or she joined, and as my tenure in the role draws to a close, I hope very much that this is indeed the case.

“I would like to thank the Chairman, the CEO and Director of Football for their kind words and for the support given to me by the Board during my time at the club.

“I would also like to offer sincere thanks to John Eustace, Neil Banfield and the staff for their magnificent backing, and similarly, thank each and every player for their outstanding efforts over the last three seasons.

“Yes, they are an excellent group of professionals, but equally as importantly they are a group of genuinely good people and I wish them the very best of luck for the next stage of their respective careers.

“Finally, it is a very sincere thank you to the QPR fans who have given such tremendous support over the three-year period.

“As I have repeatedly stated, such support is always greatly appreciated but never taken for granted. Thank you to every single supporter.”