Happy QPR are a tough team to beat says Willock

Queens Park Rangers turn their attention to the FA Cup and a fourth-round tie at Peterborough United on Saturday.

And Chris Willock admits Mark Warburton's men are enjoying life in the Sky Bet Championship at present, having romped to a 4-0 win over Reading last weekend.

A fifth win in six matches left them just two points behind second-placed Blackburn Rovers with a game in hand and Willock told qpr.co.uk: "We are playing with confidence and I think the performance showed that.

"You can see how much we are enjoying it out on the pitch by the way we are winning games. We have a real team togetherness and everyone gets on like a house on fire, so that's always crucial and it makes a big difference."

Lyndon Dykes netted with a pair of first-half headers and Luke Amos got in on the act to put the hosts 3-0 up at the break.

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes celebrates scoring their first goal against Reading - Credit: PA

Jimmy Dunne added the fourth, with Willock picking up a pair of assists before making way to a standing ovation in the closing stages.

He added: "It's always good to win 4-0. That's the first game we have won comfortably this season but I think it was all about the whole team performance.

"We have been unlucky this season not go in front early in games but I think we did well. We took our chances and showed that when we are playing with confidence and are happy we are a tough team to beat.

"On a personal level I try to do my best every game, I try to create things for the team and it paid off and I am just happy that it did."

Peterborough fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield United, which left them two points adrift of Reading inside the relegation zone.

And QPR bolstered their ranks by signing Jeff Hendrick on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season on the last day of the January transfer window.

He said: "I've been following the team throughout this season and you are in a good position in the league. Hopefully I can come in and give that last push to help get promoted."

Warburton added: "I'm delighted to bring Jeff in. We're always looking to add experience and quality to our ranks, especially ahead of such an important stage of the season.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months."