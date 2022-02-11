QPR's Willock nominated for January goal of the month award

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chris Willock has been nominated for January's Sky Bet Championship goal of the month.

Willock's initial path to goal against Birmingham City at St Andrew's on January 2 looked anything but straight, however he looped his way past two home defenders and then took the direct route, before curling home a right-footed shot from the tightest of angles.

Albert Adomah had given Mark Warburton's side a 14th-minute lead and, although Chuks Aneke hit back after Willock's wonder goal, the visitors held on for a 2-1 win.

"To get the second goal of that quality was really pleasing," said Warburton.

Willock's goal is up against Ben Wilmot's 35-yard drive for Stoke City against Preston and Antoine Semenyo's solo effort for Bristol City against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL goals of the month are chosen by a fan poll on the official Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Twitter accounts.

The judging panel includes Sky Sports' EFL expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet sponsorship executive Matt Goodwin and EFL media & PR officer Billie Marshall.

Voting is open from 10am on February 11 on the EFL's official Twitter accounts and closes on Monday February 14, with all winners to be announced on Friday February 18.