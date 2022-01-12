QPR return to promotion bid against West Brom rivals

Queens Park Rangers return to their Championship promotion bid as West Brom visit the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

Mark Warburton's men avoided an FA Cup upset last weekend, after beating Rotherham United 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to earn a fourth-round tie at Peterborough.

And it proved a memorable day for young defender Aaron Drewe, who made his first-team debut as a replacement for Moses Odubajo.

The 20-year-old, having played for the club at all levels, was sent on for the start of extra time and saw Lyndon Dykes cancel out Michael Ihiekwe's opener to force the shoot-out.

And stand-in goalkeeper Jordan Archer saved from Wes Harding and Chiedozie Ogbene to see Rs through.

"I was absolutely buzzing," Drewe told qpr.co.uk.

"I have been at this club a long time so it was a proud moment for me and my family, but more importantly it was good to progress through to the next round.

"I got called over by the manager Friday morning found out I was involved in the training session, which didn’t necessarily mean I would be involved in the game but once I found out I was in the squad I was absolutely buzzing.

"The game was tight. I wasn’t completely expecting to come on, but I am really pleased that the gaffer has the faith and trust in me to bring me on at 0-0.

"Obviously it wasn’t ideal going 1-0 down but we showed character and came back which was a great moment for me. The manager just said to me you know how hard you’ve been working in training just go out there and do you, don’t play the occasion just be yourself and you will be absolutely fine.

QPR manager Mark Warburton looks on during the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Rotherham at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

"It was unreal to hear the crowd, it was amazing, it was a moment I have always dreamt of, playing in front of the home crowd and to hear it and to be involved in that sort of atmosphere was so good.

"I can’t describe that feeling as the penalties were going on, though. I actually said to Luke Amos that this doesn’t feel real, it hasn’t sunk in really yet, but I will definitely be wanting to do that again.

"Now I have had the opportunity to come out on the pitch there is nothing that I will want more than to have more opportunities to do so, but like all youngsters you have to prove yourself and earn your stripes in this game and I am looking to do that now between now and the end of the season."

QPR are currently fifth in the table, one point behind the Baggies, who lost 2-1 to Brighton after extra time in their FA Cup tie, with a game in hand.



