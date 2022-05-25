QPR ground name to revert to Loftus Road for 2022-23

A general view of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium ahead of a match during the 2021-22 season - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the name of their home stadium will return to Loftus Road for the 2022-23 season.

Since 2019, the club have played home matches at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, after fans voted to gift the naming rights of the ground to a charity.

Kiyan Prince was a promising young player in the QPR academy who was stabbed to death outside his school at the age of 15 when he was trying to break up a fight in May 2006.

Mark Prince set up the Kiyan Prince Foundation in memory of his son to educate young people about the devastating impact of knife crime.

He told the club website: “My family and I, including all of us at KPF, would like to thank everyone involved at Queens Park Rangers, including the supporters, for honouring Kiyan and the work that the Kiyan Prince Foundation is doing.

“Winning the votes for the naming rights of Loftus Road Stadium has brought many benefits to not only the KPF charity but people in and around west London.

“As an organisation, we have been able to collaborate with QPR to deliver motivational talks at schools in the area, and the naming rights brought much more attention to the work we are doing.

“Giving young people the opportunity to come to the KPF Stadium and watch a live game for the first time, being able to rent a nine-seater vehicle from club sponsors, working together on community initiatives and fundraising with players’ involvement have all helped the Foundation to grow

“Covid restrictions brought challenges in terms of generating monetary gain through events for KPF but we have built an ongoing lasting relationship with the club.

"Even though the naming rights’ timeframe has officially come to an end and it is returning to Loftus Road, we look forward to future plans with the club and having a continued impact on young people, resulting in reduced knife crime and anti-social behaviour.”

QPR CEO Lee Hoos added: “It was always felt that a natural ceiling would be reached in terms of the impact we could have on the Foundation through the exposure it would garner from the stadium rename.

“There has been some incredible coverage and we are very proud as a club to have helped Kiyan become the first posthumous addition to the FIFA gaming platform.

“That campaign was voted as Community Project of the Year at the London Football Awards recently and was an incredible achievement by all involved.

“It has been a privilege to work so closely with Mark and his team but this isn’t the end of our relationship.

“We will continue to support The KPF in the future and will be proud to do so.”

To learn more about Kiyan Prince Foundation or make a donation go to thekpf.com.