Queens Park Harriers youngsters among those representing team Brent at London Youth Games

Queens Park Harriers members at the London Youth Games. Picture: QPH Archant

Youngsters from Queens Park Harriers (QPH) took part in the London Youth Games Cross Country at Parliament Hill on Saturday.

Over 1700 junior athletes were registered to run at the competition, including several QPH members representing team Brent.

In the under-11 girls category, Isabella Ions recorded a time of 07:36 while Layla Baki (07:46) and Tamara Felix (08:50) also completed the race.

For the under-11 boys, Arthur Salkeld came in with a time of 07:17, with Henry Englishbury finishing in 07:33 and Sunny Jabbar in 07:52.

Estelle Norton achieved a time of 09:11 in the under-13 girls category, while Nico Lind ran it in 09:51.

In the under-13 boys, Spencer Ward completed the race in 10:07 and both Zenia Gordon (08:54) and Jessica Ions (09:20) ran in the under-15 girls category.

Jack Bailey (11:19) and Patrick Barry (13:29) both recorded good times for the under-15 boys, as did Shami Umashankar (19:18) for the under-17 boys.