Harriers trio enjoy success at Harrow Hill 10k

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 February 2019

Jennifer Armson, Sophie Barnard, Susan Kennedy and Michelle Ford of Queens Park Harriers at the Harrow Hill 10k (pic: Queens Park Harriers)

The latest news from the Queens Park Harriers club

Queens Park Harriers had plenty to celebrate after their members ensured there would be a trio of wins at the Harrow Hill 10k on Sunday.

Jennifer Armson, Sophie Barnard and Susan Kennedy were among the club’s runners to take part in the event in Harrow.

In the VW35 category, Armson clocked a time of 40 minutes and 51 seconds to finish to place first.

Barnard was in action in the VW45 and her time of 45.12 was enough to see her finish two minutes clear of second place.

In the same age group, club colleague Michelle Ford placed second after finishing in a time of 47.12

Kennedy was competing at VW55 level and completed the course in a time of 54.29 to place at the top of the standings.

In the men’s race, Harriers athlete Sam Sutherland came sixth after clocking a time of 38.02 to cap a brilliant day for everyone involved with the club.

