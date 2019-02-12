Search

Harriers enjoy medal success at Middlesex championships

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 March 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Archant

The latest news from the Queens Park Harriers club

There was plenty of medal success for Queens Park Harriers athletes at the Middlesex Cross-Country Masters Championships in Cockfosters on Sunday.

Jennifer Armson was in impressive form once again as she finished first in the F35 category in a superb time of 32 minutes and 29 seconds.

Harriers were also able to successfully defend their team title in the F35 category thanks to the efforts of Armson, Laura Fairbanks (39.58) and Georgina Thorborn (41.01).

Club colleague Katrina Harris claimed an individual bronze in the F45 category after clocking a time of 34.41.

Along with Sophie Barnard (35.46) and Michelle Ford (36.55), Harris was also able to contribute to a team silver medal.

For the men, the squad of Andrew Jackson (45.21), Tom Alexander (47.53), Maurice Quirke (48.15) and Peter Reupke (49.18) took a team silver in the M50 division.

In total, 24 members from Harriers took part, with all posting good times.

