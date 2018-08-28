Search

Harriers’ Kitching has birthday to remember

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 January 2019

The Queen's Park Harriers squad face the camera (pic: Queen's Park Harriers)

The Queen's Park Harriers squad face the camera (pic: Queen's Park Harriers)

Archant

The latest news from the Queen’s Park Harriers club

Queen’s Park Harriers’ Matthew Kitching had a good birthday as he came third at the Fred Hughes 10 on Sunday.

Kitching marked his birthday by taking part in the event in St Albans and clocked 55 minutes and 46 seconds to come third.

Kitching was also part of the scoring squad that won the men’s team event on the day along with Ed Mooney (57.50), Nathan Pask (57.58) and Sam Sutherland (58.54).

Neil Hutchinson was the only other Harriers member to break the one-hour barrier, finishing in 59.13

A total of 35 members took part in the event, with Fiona Eagles the first Harriers woman home in 71.52.

The event saw Harriers members set a host of new personal best times as they made the most of the conditions.

And with the club set to win promotion in the Chiltern Cross-Country League, it looks set to be an exciting time for all involved with Harriers.

