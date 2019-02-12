Queens Park Harriers celebrate promotion in Chiltern League

The Queens Park Harriers women's team face the camera (pic: Queens Park Harriers)

Queens Park Harriers won promotion to the Chiltern Cross-Country League Division One despite losing Matt Kitching midway through the final match.

Kitching suffered a nasty sprain of his ankle on the second lap of the men’s race, which forced him to withdraw from the event in Milton Keynes.

Despite the blow of losing one of their fastest athletes, the men’s team were able to finish second on the day which saw them place third overall.

The women’s team, meanwhile, celebrated a brilliant day at the races as they won the team event in Milton Keynes which saw them cement second spot overall.

Queens Park Harriers' Matt Kitching sprained his ankle at the final Chiltern League meet of the season (pic: Queens Park Harriers)

The combined results from the end of the season were enough to see Harriers finish third in the combined overall standings which was enough to secure promotion.

On an individual level, Bill O’Connor came second in the M70 category; Jennifer Armson was second in the F35 division; and Sophie Barnard third in the F45 standings.