QPR have match postponed at home to Wycombe due to Covid-19 precautions

Published: 8:56 AM January 15, 2021

Queens Park Rangers Charlie Austin (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

QPR have had their fixture against Wycombe Wanderers postponed due to Covid-19 precautions.

Wycombe Wanderers informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following recent positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.



The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.



Revised dates for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.

QPR will now next play when they make the trip to Cardiff City on Wednesday, January 20.

New signing Jordy De Wijs will be available for selection as they look to build on their 2-0 victory over Luton Town in mid-week.