QPR earn slender win over bottom club Wycombe

Published: 9:12 PM March 9, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (centre) and Wycombe Wanderers' Anis Mehmeti (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers made it back-to-back wins in the Sky Bet Championship thanks to Ilias Chair's first-half goal against Wycombe.

Chair's 23rd-minute effort proved enough to see off the basement boys and ensure an unhappy return for Gareth Ainsworth, where the Wycombe boss was a fans' favourite during seven years as a player and also two spells as caretaker manager.

Ainsworth's side remain bottom of the table, having suffered four consecutive defeats and scored just one goal in their last six matches.

Mark Warburton's QPR, on the other hand, have been enjoying a fine second half to the season and are still in with an outside chance of a play-off place.

This win was their sixth in nine matches and lifted them into the top half of the table, while the clean sheet was their third in five games.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Willock was the architect of their winner, superbly evading two challenges on the right and then shooting past goalkeeper David Stockdale at the near post for Chair to add the finishing touch from virtually on the goal-line.

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair netted against Wycombe in the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Rangers had been on top, with Stefan Johansen just unable to get to Lee Wallace's left-wing cross and shortly afterwards bringing a save from Stockdale with a left-footed strike.

The visitors responded well to going behind and enjoyed a decent spell of pressure in which Anis Mehmeti's shot was pushed away by Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

But that was a rare attack by the Chairboys, who were on the back foot again after the interval.

Charlie Austin fired over as QPR continued to dominate, and Chair shot against the outside of the near post after being set up by Rob Dickie.

QPR hit a post again when Willock steered his shot against the woodwork after a pull back from the left by Wallace, who was found by Johansen's clever pass.

And Dickie headed wide from a cross by fellow centre-back Yoann Barbet as the hosts searched in vain for a second goal.

Lyndon Dykes, on as a substitute for Austin, also had a chance but sliced a shot wide from inside the penalty area.

The Scotland striker has scored just once from open play since his summer move from Livingston.

Another goal would have made things much more comfortable for the R's, who had to deal with a series of high balls into their box in the final few minutes as they held on for the points ahead of another home game against Huddersfield on Saturday.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, de Wijs (Kakay 76), Barbet, Kane, Johansen, Field, Wallace, Chair (Cameron 65), Willock (Adomah 88), Austin (Dykes 65).

Unused subs: Lumley, Bonne, Ball, Thomas, Hamalainen.

Referee: Simon Hooper.