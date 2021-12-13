News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR v Swansea plunged into doubt after Covid outbreak

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:53 PM December 13, 2021
General view of the action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stad

General view of the action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

The clash between QPR and Swansea City has been plunged into doubt after the Hoops' Monday night game against Sheffield United was postponed due to a Covid outbreak at the London club. 

Mark Warburton’s side are set to head to host Swansea on Saturday, but news of the cancellation of the Bramall Lane fixture will now put that weekend game in jeopardy. 

QPR have told the EFL that there have been "several" positive cases within their camp and that they do not have the numbers required to keep the game on as scheduled. 

In a statement, the London club wrote: "Monday's Sky Bet Championship fixture between Sheffield United and QPR has been postponed. 

"QPR have informed the EFL that, following several positive COVID-19 tests among our players and staff, we have insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture. 

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations. A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.” 

Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

