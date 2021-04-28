QPR boss Warburton deperate to keep growing as a team

Published: 8:30 AM April 28, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is keen to finish the campaign strongly despite the highest possible finish now being eighth – just two spots outside the Championship play-offs.

The R’s form since the New Year has been tremendous and they will look to finish off the season in that manner with just two matches left to play.

QPR face a trip to Stoke City for their final away game of the campaign on Saturday, and Warburton said: “That trip is very important.

“I am very confident in terms of the quality that we have, but Stoke likewise will want to win their last home game of the season.

“We have to prepare well and learn from today.”

Looking to the remainder of this season and beyond, Warburton says development is critical for Rangers to progress.

“We have to recognise that we have to keep growing as a team. We aren’t going to go out and spend a fortune, we have to develop what we have here.

“The players deserve so much praise because they have worked so hard, but today (Norwich City defeat) we let ourselves down.”

After that it is just the home match the following week where they will face Luton Town but with not much left to play for fans will be keen to see some news coming out about plans for next season.

QPR have shown they can compete near the top end of the league table after what was originally a very slow start to the season.

January loan signings Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen, Jordy De Wijs, and Sam Field have been instrumental in helping the R’s become one of the most in-form teams in the Championship.

Fans and manager Warburton will now be determined to try nail down those players on permanent deals or worse case find like for like replacements after their recent form – in the hope of battling it out near the top end of the table from the start of next season rather than playing catch up.

The R’s will also be looking at the futures of a number of players in the coming weeks with the likes of Tom Carroll, Joe Lumley, Geoff Cameron, Lee Wallace and Charlie Owens all out of contract at the end of June.