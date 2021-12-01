'It's about belief," says QPR boss ahead of Stoke clash

Queens Park Rangers must continue to believe in what they’re doing insists manager Mark Warburton as they continue to impress in the Championship.

The R’s will host play-off chasing Stoke City in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Sunday (2.30pm) as they bid to chase down the front-runners.

QPR currently sit third in the league table behind the likes of Fulham and AFC Bournemouth after the opening 20 fixtures.

“For this team it is all about confidence and belief, and a mindset. They have no idea what they can achieve. They just need to have that mindset,” Warburton said.

“We will keep on working hard, it’s as simple as that.”

QPR will be hoping Lee Wallace’s injury is nothing major after he came off in their 2-1 victory over Derby County although they did however see Moses Odubajo return from injury in his place, which was a positive.

“Lee felt a tightening of the hamstring which is why he came off. We hope it is nothing more than that. Mo came on and did well to adapt to the pace of the game in the way he did.”

QPR will be keen to continue their good form over the festive period and into the New Year to give themselves a real chance of chasing down promotion or the play-offs this campaign with how they’ve started.

Derby County's Graeme Shinnie in action with Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin - Credit: PA

The R’s will however have to consider losing key players for potentially as long as six weeks during the New Year due to African Cup Of Nations.

The 2021 tournament, which was due to take place last year but was cancelled due to Covid-19, kicks off in Cameroon on January 9 with the final to be played in Yaounde on February 6.

Ilias Chair will link up with Morocco, with goalkeeper Seny Dieng set to be included in the Senegal squad as back-up to Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and defender Osman Kakay expected to be part of Sierra Leone squad for their first appearance at the tournament since 1996.

They could miss the clash with Bournemouth on December, 27, also the trip to Bristol City on December 30, January’s Championship fixtures against Birmingham, West Brom, Coventry and Reading, in addition to the FA Cup third-round tie early in the new year and potentially the match at Millwall on February 5.