QPR turn attentions to FA Cup as they look to continue momentum

Birmingham City's Chuks Aneke scores the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew's - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers will turn their attentions to the FA Cup as they look to continue building momentum as they sit among the play-off places in the Championship.

The R’s will welcome Rotherham United to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday for a third round FA Cup clash after back-to-back wins in the league which has saw them climb up to fifth.

Manager Mark Warburton will be keen to progress in the cup competition while he has outlined his ambition aims for the New Year.

“I think the big thing in the dressing room is getting the belief right. Getting the mindset right,” Warburton said.

“You can’t just hope you’re good enough – you have to believe it.

“We know how tough the league is, how relentless it is, but if you apply yourself well – one game at a time – you can be in a good position.

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (left) and Birmingham City's Troy Deeney (right) after the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew's - Credit: PA

“Twenty-four games in, we’d rather be where we are than not – that’s for sure.

“We’re the slowest starters in the division but the best finishers. If we can improve how we start games, like we saw today, and take care of and control the football, we’re a good team.

“But the margins are so fine at this level and we have to make sure we’re across all areas of our game.”

QPR will be without the likes of Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Osman Kakay who set off for the AFCON and the boss knows they will have to bolster the squad in January to deal with that burden plus the ongoing Covid and injury issues.

“I think we need two more players – just to cover ourselves with injury and we’re also losing three boys to the African Nations Cup now in Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Ossie Kakay.

“I had 16 players for Bristol City – two of which only went to make up the numbers. Some teams won’t be affected by AFCON, but then there’s Covid, too, and injuries.

“The word unprecedented is used too often sometimes, but right now – for managers, coaches and players – this truly is a unique time.”