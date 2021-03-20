QPR boss Warburton felt it was two points dropped away to Reading

Published: 8:54 PM March 20, 2021

Reading's Ovie Ejaria (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Picture date: Saturday March 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton reflected on two points dropped following our 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Reading – but also the significant strides made in 2021 as we head into an international break.

Lyndon Dykes’ first-half strike was cancelled out the Royals’ Yakou Meite in the closing period, with the R’s ultimately coming away from the Madejski Stadium with a sense of what could have been.

Speaking at the full-time whistle, Warburton told www.qpr.co.uk: “We certainly feel like it was two points dropped.

“We got the goal before half-time and it was a really good one, too.

“But we came out sloppy in the second half and could easily have defended the goal.

“We were pegged back – but it was a great reaction from the players after that. You saw how many chances they created against a good Reading team.

“We’re frustrated that we haven’t gone on to win the game.”

Frustration on the day, perhaps, but as we enter a much-needed international break, Warburton is able to take a great deal of satisfaction from the fine form his team have displayed since the turn of the year.

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mate Charlie Austin during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Picture date: Saturday March 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

He added: “The biggest frustration for us before Christmas was that, after playing well for nine or 10 games, we were missing chance after chance.

“This game is all about getting your rewards.

“Since the New Year, we’ve beaten the likes of Watford, Brentford, Bournemouth and Blackburn.

“We’ve been on a really good run and it’s about the fine margins. We’ve been very good and the loan players have come in and added another layer of quality, which was much needed.

“We’re a good team on our day – we’re improving day after day.”