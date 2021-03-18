QPR continue bid for strong end to the season

Published: 8:00 AM March 18, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (no 4) heads the ball clear during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers will look to continue their bid of climbing into the top half of the Championship league table.

The R’s will make the trip away to the Madjeski Stadium on Saturday (3pm) to face promotion chasing Reading who have been one of the surprise teams in the division this season.

Manager Mark Warburton may have to rotate his squad as they were due to face London rivals Millwall last night (Wednesday) at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Loanee Jordy de Wijs has had to bide his time to get into the team after joining in January and impressed in two matches before being dropped for their 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on the weekend.

Osman Kakay got the nod ahead of the Dutchman and Geoff Cameron, playing as a right-sided central defender with Rob Dickie moving into the middle of the back three.

Huddersfield Town's Juninho Bacuna (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Kakay was asked to pick up Terriers striker Campell, who caused Warburton’s side problems earlier this season.

The Rangers manager said: “We just felt that in the away game, and if you’ve watched them recently, Campbell drops in and creates the overload in midfield - that’s what they do very well.

“So we wanted someone who would go in and mark him. Ossie’s job was to go in there and be tight to him - and he never really threatened us.

“Nothing against Jordy, who has been excellent in the two games he’s played. Geoff likewise before that.

“It was just about using the squad and Ossie did a good job for us. It was purely tactical.”

However, Warburton could decide to recall Geoff Cameron or Jordy de Wijs or even both - depending on how the clash with the Lions goes as they look to finish the season as strong as possible.

In other news, QPR confirmed Senate Bespoke as their new shirt sponsors after it was revealed Football Index would no longer be the club's sponsor, having gone into administration.

The agreement will see the Senate Bespoke brand displayed on the front of both the home and away kits for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.