QPR boss Warburton wants his side to impose themselves on Preston

Published: 11:40 AM October 1, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton wants his side to impose themselves on the match, but insists they must respect Preston North End.

The R’s will welcome Frankie McAvoy’s side to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their mid-week victory over Birmingham City.

They’ll also be keen to head into the international break on a positive note and amongst the front-runners in the Championship.

“Heading into the international break, it’s obviously important now to add another three points against a very good Preston team, who have had five good draws and they’ll be keen to get a win so it’s another tough challenge,” Warburton said.

“We’re at home, the fans have been excellent, we need to make sure that we impose ourselves on the game. Try to be on the front foot, which you have to be, especially at home in front of your supporters.

“We do recognised the strengths of Preston, Frankie organises his teams very well, good physicality.

“Just look at the height of the team, the pace and the technical players, so we know what we face but every week is the same.

“I repeat myself constantly because there is no lack of respect for any team in the league, if you do that you get hurt, so we know what we face.”

QPR’s matches so far this campaign have averaged three goals per game – which is creating an exciting atmosphere.

“Never call us boring, that’s for sure. The clean sheet the other night was very important for us,” the boss laughed.

“We face a tough test, set pieces, corners, long throws, free-kicks all coming into the box and they’re very similar to West Brom so you have to deal with that.

“It’s part and parcel of the game, you have to deal with that.”