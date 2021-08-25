Match Report
Carabao Cup
Queens Park Rangers
Rob Dickie (26)
Leon Chambers-Parillon (40 OG)
Oxford United F.C
Rob Dickie sets up QPR's win over former club Oxford United in the cup
PA Sport
- Credit: PA
Rob Dickie scored a brilliant goal against his former club as QPR beat Oxford 2-0 to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Dickie's 26th-minute opener - the centre-back's fourth goal of the season - and Leon Chambers-Parillon's own goal five minutes before half-time put Rangers in control.
Dickie has netted seven goals since joining from the League One club last year - and three of them have been stunning strikes from long range after striding forward from near the halfway line.
This time he played a one-two with Ilias Chair and sent an unstoppable right-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.
And Rangers' lead was doubled when Chair's shot from the left-hand edge of the penalty area hit the unfortunate Chambers-Parillon, diverting the ball into the far corner of the net.
Oxford had a decent spell of possession early in the second half at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but were unable to find a way back into the tie.
The home side almost added a third when Sam McCallum was just unable to get to Charlie Kelman's low cross.
The lively Chris Willock also went close for Rangers when he fired narrowly over.