Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

Carabao Cup

Queens Park Rangers

2

Rob Dickie (26)

Leon Chambers-Parillon (40 OG)

Oxford United F.C

0


Rob Dickie sets up QPR's win over former club Oxford United in the cup

Logo Icon

PA Sport

Published: 7:36 AM August 25, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Champion

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Rob Dickie scored a brilliant goal against his former club as QPR beat Oxford 2-0 to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Dickie's 26th-minute opener - the centre-back's fourth goal of the season - and Leon Chambers-Parillon's own goal five minutes before half-time put Rangers in control.

Dickie has netted seven goals since joining from the League One club last year - and three of them have been stunning strikes from long range after striding forward from near the halfway line.

This time he played a one-two with Ilias Chair and sent an unstoppable right-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

And Rangers' lead was doubled when Chair's shot from the left-hand edge of the penalty area hit the unfortunate Chambers-Parillon, diverting the ball into the far corner of the net.

Oxford had a decent spell of possession early in the second half at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but were unable to find a way back into the tie.

The home side almost added a third when Sam McCallum was just unable to get to Charlie Kelman's low cross.

The lively Chris Willock also went close for Rangers when he fired narrowly over.

Queens Park Rangers
Football

