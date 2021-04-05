QPR boss Warburton disappointed with Nottingham Forest defeat

Published: 9:36 PM April 5, 2021

QPR boss Mark Warburton was disappointed with his side’s performance following our 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

A strike from Alex Mighten on the stroke of half-time set Forest on their way before second half efforts from Lewis Grabban and James Garner secured the victory for the Reds.

Lyndon Dykes pulled back what proved to be a consolation for the R’s and at the full-time whistle, Warburton told www.qpr.co.uk: “We have to be better, I thought we were ponderous, slow and tired especially in the first half.

“We had just had our best spell of the game and then gave away a really poor goal just before the break.

“Stefan got forward well and created a good chance and if he puts that away then the game changes, but overall l thought we looked slow and we didn’t move the ball as quickly as usual and, in this league, if you drop your standards then you are going to get hurt and today we dropped them and paid the price."

He added: “To give away a goal on the 44th minute of that nature is very poor on our part, obviously then you go in at the break one down you have given them something to hang on to, but they are a good team and are good on the break and as I said we didn’t take care of the football today.

“We have been so good of late, we have been on a really fine run, but we can’t be complacent, we can’t be below our best because we will get hurt.”

Rangers now face a run of five games in fourteen games, starting on Saturday with the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Warburton added: “We are facing some unprecedented challenges with the intense fixture schedule we have now, but we have to recognise that there is a certain standard that we have to maintain and unfortunately we fell below that today.

“We are playing so much football at the moment, for all teams this period has been difficult.

“I’m not being disrespectful to Forest at all but I thought we both looked tired from the offset and that is purely because we are playing every two, three days now and that is a challenge but one we have to rise to.”

With absence of Geoff Cameron and Jordy de Wijs, today saw Sam Field lining up in defence for the R’s, a move which may have been a surprise to many.

Speaking on this Warburton said: “Geoff has a knock and Jordy wasn’t quite ready today, but we had a choice of either Dom Ball slotting into the backline or Sam who has played there for West Brom and Charlton, so we have just had to use the squad as best as we can.

“He did a job for us today, however as a whole we weren’t at our best, we moved the ball to slowly for me and in general we have to be better.”