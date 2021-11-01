QPR left to rue late injury time equaliser against Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers' Andre Dozzell (left), Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban (centre) and Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

QPR were left to rue another crucial injury-time goal which resulted in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Peterborough netted a late goal to win 2-1 in our last league fixture while this evening it was a deflected strike from Jack Colback which proved costly for the R’s, cancelling out Lyndon Dykes first-half header.

Dykes was twice unable to capitalise after being set up by Stefan Johansen.

"We defended their set-piece threat very well, got the goal before half-time and then we had a lot of chances in the second half to finish it off - and that's the ruthless side of the game," Warburton said.

"We were creating chances and getting forward. The boys did a great job. They worked tirelessly.

"For their goal it was a speculative shot with a wicked deflection that (goalkeeper) Seny Dieng could do nothing about.

Queens Park Rangers' Stefan Johansen (left) and Nottingham Forest's Scott McKenna (right) battle for the ball at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

"It's a dressing room that's hurting because it would have been three good points and put us fourth going into the weekend, but I saw lots of positives in the second half.

"They are professional athletes that want to win. Words are cheap at this moment in time.

"They are hurting in there because they wanted all three points.

"We have taken a point against a very tough opponent and there are lots of positives to take which we must take into two tough away trips at Cardiff and Blackpool.

"But I think we've got to recognise that in the second half we had three or four excellent chances to finish it off and at 2-0 it's game over.

"We looked dangerous and had some very, very good chances. It's about that ruthless edge to finish them off, which is important."

The former Brentford manager is still setting the bar high for his side this season despite up and down fortunes of late.

“We have to look to improve on last year’s performance. We were two points off seventh last year, and as a squad and a group of players we have to improve on that.

"That for us means we have to push hard for a play-off place.”

The R's will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways as they look to remain among the play-off hopefuls in the Championship.