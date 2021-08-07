News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Queens Park Rangers

Rob Dickie (31)

Millwall F.C

Jed Wallace (11)

Points shared as QPR and Millwall exchange stunning strikes in season opener

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:18 PM August 7, 2021   
Millwall's Maikel Kieftenbeld and QPR's Chris Willock battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Both teams scored brilliant goals in a breathless first half as QPR and Millwall drew 1-1 in the Sky Bet Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The visitors had the better of the first 45 minutes and Jed Wallace gave them a deserved lead before Rob Dickie's strike hauled Rangers level.

Many Millwall fans booed the pre-match taking of a knee - although the anti-racism gesture was only observed by four QPR players - with the Lions having announced beforehand that their team would not be taking part.

In only the second minute, the visitors almost went ahead when Scott Malone's left-wing cross caught out goalkeeper Seny Dieng and hit the bar.

Millwall's Jed Wallace (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Dieng was given no chance by Wallace's 11th-minute opener, however, as the Millwall talisman picked up a loose ball near the edge of the penalty area and rifled a shot into the top corner of the net.

QPR struggled to settle and Millwall continued to trouble them after going ahead, with Benik Afobe and George Saville firing shots straight at Dieng.

Then, out of nothing and totally against the run of play, centre-back Dickie netted a spectacular equaliser after 31 minutes.

Dickie beat Wallace to the ball near the halfway line and strode forward before sending a 30-yard thunderbolt into the corner of the net.

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

More good work by Dickie before the interval - again after being first to the ball near the halfway line - saw him set up Charlie Austin, who shot straight at Bartosz Bialkowski.

The goalkeeper was called into action again early in the second half, this time to tip away Chris Willock's shot.

Maikel Kieftenbeld fired narrowly over at the other end but both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances despite plenty of endeavour.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett changed tack for the final 15 minutes, sending target man Matt Smith on against the striker's former club, but Rangers stood firm against the aerial pressure.

Millwall's Shaun Hutchinson (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

And they almost snatched an injury-time winner when Jordy de Wijs' header was kept out by Bialkowski.

