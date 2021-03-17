QPR fight back to seal late victory over London rivals Millwall

Published: 8:55 PM March 17, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Stefan Johansen (left) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers fought back from 2-0 down to seal a 3-2 victory over London rivals Millwall.

Second-half goals from Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen, and Jordy De Wijs sealed the three points for Mark Warburton's men at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR manager Mark Warburton made three changes with Jordy De Wijs, Geoff Cameron and Lyndon Dykes coming in to replace Osman Kakay, Sam Field and Ilias Chair from the 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The hosts started brightly with Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace linking up to tee-up striker Austin, whose volley is well held by Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski in the third minute of play.

Not even a minute later Millwall’s Jed Wallace found space down the right and drove away from the defenders but blazed his effort over the bar.

Millwall's Jed Wallace scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

Second time round he didn’t make that same mistake as in the sixth minute as Ryan Woods picked out winger Wallace who this time drilled his shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

The R’s found the back of the net from a long Lyndon Dykes throw-in that was flicked on and bundled home by Rob Dickie, only for it to be flagged down for offside in the 14th minute.

The game soon became more cagey despite a few more long throw-ins from Scottish International Dykes – with neither side creating too much.

In the 37th minute Chris Willock looked to curl one from 25 yards but it was saved by Bialkowski before back down the other end Mason Bennett had a golden chance to double Millwall's lead but Dieng denies him.

Millwall's Mason Bennett (third right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Shaun Hutchinson during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

The 24-year-old soon did make it 2-0 to the Lions as he scissor kicked a flick on from Jake Cooper into the back of the net six minutes before the half-time whistle.

Early in the second-half, Millwall looked to pick up where they left off as defender Cooper again with a knockdown from a deep free-kick, but this time it fell to fellow defender Shaun Hutchinson who could only turn his effort wide.

Charlie Austin reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 51st minute with a glancing header from a Geoff Cameron cross into the bottom corner to help the R’s back into the match.

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (centre) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

Millwall went close to a third once again as Jed Wallace put in a excellent ball where Hutchinson met it with a volley but smashed his effort over the crossbar six minutes later.

In the 63rd minute Scott Malone chested the ball down and drilled an effort goalbound but QPR shot-stopper Seny Dieng pushed it around the post and behind for a corner.

Millwall's Alex Pearce and Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

Front-man Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace combine down the left to set up midfielder Stefan Johansen, who steered the ball home at the back post to make it 2-2 in the 67th minute.

Five minutes later R's substitute Ilias Chair almost made an instant impact as he threaded the ball across the goal for loanee Austin but Lions goalkeeper Bialkowski got across to the far post to deny his effort.

In the 85th minute Albert Adomah whipped in a brilliant cross that found Wallace flying into the box from the left flank but he couldn't find a way past Bialkowski.

A minute later QPR took a 3-2 lead as defender Jordy De Wijs nodded home from the resulting corner whipped in by Ilias Chair.

Queens Park Rangers' Jordy de Wijs celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR: Dieng, Kane (Adomah 78), De Wijs, Dickie, Barbet, Wallace, Cameron (Field 69), Johansen, Willock (Chair 69), Dykes (Ball 90), Austin (Bonne 78).

Unused subs: Lumley, Kakay, Hamalainen, Thomas.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Pearce (Burey 89), Malone, Evans (Bradshaw 89), Woods (Mitchell 76), Thompson (Williams 76), Wallace, Bennett (Dadi Bodvarsson 76).

Unused subs: Fielding, Wallace, Ferguson, McNamara.