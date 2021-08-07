QPR boss Warburton felt his side were given a reminder in Millwall draw

Published: 9:38 PM August 7, 2021

Millwall's Benik Afobe (left) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton felt his team were given a reminder of how demanding the Championship can be.

Following an excellent second half of last season and the signings of the likes of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin, both of whom made a big impact while on loan, optimism among Rangers fans has been high.

A pre-season win over Manchester United added to the positivity but the home side struggled to settle during a frenetic opening to the match.

Warburton said: "We started slowly, they were the better team and deserved the lead.

"We knew what was coming - they get the ball forward quickly and are dangerous with their physicality.

Millwall's Maikel Kieftenbeld (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

"We didn't deal with it well in the first 15 minutes. But when we started to play towards the end of the first half we hurt them.

"We have to recognise that that's the Championship out there. We had great games against Man U and Leicester and they're lovely to have, but that's the Championship today and you've got to deal with all aspects of it.

"I think both teams tired towards the end. It's the first game and a big occasion with an intense atmosphere. Both teams looked drained in the last 10 minutes."

Dickie was QPR's player of the year last season and enhanced his growing reputation with another excellent display.

The 25-year-old also netted a wonder goal in the 31st minute of the match to cancel out Jed Wallace 11th minute goal for Millwall to help the R’s earn a point from the season opener.

"Rob was very, very good. I was very impressed with Rob," Warburton said.

"He controlled the ball very well and took responsibility to go in tight and mark, and aerially I thought he was strong right to the end of the game."

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: "Johansen maybe just started to dictate the game a little bit," he said. "We needed to get closer and disrupt that flow that he started to produce for QPR.

"We certainly tried to but I felt we ran out of energy when we most needed it.

"But I'm not displeased. We navigated the game well and defended well. I think we'll get better as the games go on."



