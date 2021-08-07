News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR boss Warburton felt his side were given a reminder in Millwall draw

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:38 PM August 7, 2021   
Millwall's Benik Afobe (left) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Ch

Millwall's Benik Afobe (left) is challenged by Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton felt his team were given a reminder of how demanding the Championship can be. 

Following an excellent second half of last season and the signings of the likes of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin, both of whom made a big impact while on loan, optimism among Rangers fans has been high. 

A pre-season win over Manchester United added to the positivity but the home side struggled to settle during a frenetic opening to the match. 

Warburton said: "We started slowly, they were the better team and deserved the lead. 

"We knew what was coming - they get the ball forward quickly and are dangerous with their physicality. 

Millwall's Maikel Kieftenbeld (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock during the Sky Bet Cham

Millwall's Maikel Kieftenbeld (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

"We didn't deal with it well in the first 15 minutes. But when we started to play towards the end of the first half we hurt them. 

"We have to recognise that that's the Championship out there. We had great games against Man U and Leicester and they're lovely to have, but that's the Championship today and you've got to deal with all aspects of it. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcycle rider injured in Church End collision
  2. 2 Loaded shotgun seized in Harlesden as police crack down on gang activity
  3. 3 Two men charged with murder in connection with missing pensioner with links to Willesden
  1. 4 Closure of Dollis Hill roads among traffic disruption from August 8
  2. 5 QPR boss Warburton felt his side were given a reminder in Millwall draw
  3. 6 Higher than normal non-Covid deaths in Brent during the pandemic
  4. 7 QPR boss expects Millwall to be a top side as they met on opening day
  5. 8 Points shared as QPR and Millwall exchange stunning strikes in season opener
  6. 9 QPR boss Warburton feels 'fortunate' to have been given time to improve his squad
  7. 10 Summer of Soul and other great ways to spend this weekend in Brent

"I think both teams tired towards the end. It's the first game and a big occasion with an intense atmosphere. Both teams looked drained in the last 10 minutes." 

Dickie was QPR's player of the year last season and enhanced his growing reputation with another excellent display. 

The 25-year-old also netted a wonder goal in the 31st minute of the match to cancel out Jed Wallace 11th minute goal for Millwall to help the R’s earn a point from the season opener. 

"Rob was very, very good. I was very impressed with Rob," Warburton said. 

"He controlled the ball very well and took responsibility to go in tight and mark, and aerially I thought he was strong right to the end of the game." 

Millwall manager Gary Rowett said: "Johansen maybe just started to dictate the game a little bit," he said. "We needed to get closer and disrupt that flow that he started to produce for QPR. 

"We certainly tried to but I felt we ran out of energy when we most needed it. 

"But I'm not displeased. We navigated the game well and defended well. I think we'll get better as the games go on." 


Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Manor House Drive

Housing

Landlord faces jail if he tries to evict Kilburn tenants

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police

Missing People | Updated

Missing 12-year-old boy from Kilburn found 'safe and well'

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A stock image of an e-scooter

Officer's leg broken after e-scooter rider fails to stop, say police

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Mina Smallman, mother of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, speaks to the crowd at a vigil in Barn Hill Pond

Video

Vigil held in Barn Hill for murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon