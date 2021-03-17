QPR manager Warburton pleased with desire and character in Millwall win

Published: 10:50 PM March 17, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (centre) celebrates with players after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton pleased with the desire and character shown by his players to fight back and seal a 3-2 victory over London rivals Millwall.

Second-half goals from Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen, and Jordy De Wijs sealed the three points for the R’s at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – despite trailing 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from the Lions Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett.

“I don’t rate that first half in any shape or form,” Warburton said.

“We were lucky to be only 2-0 down. We played like a team that had not even met each other before.

“We gave the ball away cheaply, vacated areas positionally and were naive. It was very unlike us as a team.

“We fully deserved to be two down and it could easily have been more. We looked so far off our normal level.

“To then show that desire and character, and to create so many chances against a Millwall defence that gives away very few chances against most teams in the division, the players deserve so much credit.

Queens Park Rangers' Jordy de Wijs (centre) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

“In the second half we were on the front foot, moving the ball much quicker, and the players smelt the victory as opposed to just settling for the point.

“To come back in that fashion – they showed a lot of desire and commitment – they can take huge belief from that performance.”