QPR boss expects Millwall to be a top side as they met on opening day

Published: 12:00 PM August 6, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton knows they face a tough season opener as he expects London rivals Millwall to be battling for a spot in the Championship play-off places.

The R’s will welcome the Lions to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday as they begin the new Championship campaign.

It will be even more special as they welcome a full capacity crowd for the first time in 18 months after playing last season behind-closed-doors.

“They’ve got to enjoy this stage, this is what they’ve worked so hard for, to perform on a stage with a packed crowd at a heated London derby,” Warburton said.

“I think Millwall have recruited well and invested wisely, I think they’ll be a top six club pushing very hard this year, so I'll recognise that early.

“They have good physicality, good quality and good individual ability, so it’s a really good game.

“It’s a London derby, it will be a fantastic atmosphere, and we have to realise such opportunity that these games present.

“We have to meet the challenge of quality, physicality, be well organised and they’ll have a loud fan base behind them. They’re always very loud and have sold their entire away ticket allocation so we’ve got to enjoy that stage and keep our momentum building.”

Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes (left) battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

The boss also revealed how special the match will be for the players and fans as they return to normality following the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“It’s the first thing I talked about in the program notes, it’s everything and it’s what the game is about, you’re going to have a London derby with a cracking atmosphere.

“It’s what players want, it’s the stage they want to perform on, and it’s what the fans want to see. Of course you want to win as well and send the fans home happy.

“It’s what we’ve missed for the last 18 months and the pre-season games albeit many empty spaces, it gave you a taste of what we can expect, and we’re very much looking forward to it.”

QPR have got their transfer business done nice and early much to the delight of the boss who likes to have his squad together before the first match of the season.

“I think it’s hugely significant, people will always say wait until the end of the window, they’ll be bargains. A guy that was 20,000 a week will be available for 2,000. Fine, but also a lot of good players have gone by that stage, and it’s vitally important to get them in early and enjoy pre-season with the squad.

“It helps them to get to know their team-mates on and off the pitch, how we play, what is expected and what is demanded. Pleased to get the loans tied down early on, Stef was a longer one, but patience was key.

“Bringing in the likes of Andre Dozzell, Sam Field, and Moses Odubajo with his experience. We’re really delighted to get them in. Now we just have to go produce out on the pitch.”