Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR boss Warburton excited for competitive football to return with fans

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM August 4, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is excited to return to competitive action in front of the R’s faithful as they begin the new Championship season with a London derby. 

The R’s will welcome rivals Millwall to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday as they look to get off to a strong start and build on their good form at the back end of last season. 

Fans will be back in numbers after playing the entire season behind closed doors last term due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. 

Warburton said: “Hopefully we can have a more normal season in front of fans. 

“These are genuine football people and what we have to do is produce the sort of football that they enjoy watching.” 

When the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium opens its doors to fans for our first league fixture, the club will be remembering all those who are sadly no longer with us, whether they passed away due to Covid-19 or for other reasons. 

QPR will then also face Leyton Orient away from home in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening (August 11).

Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

