'His confidence is high': QPR boss Warburton backs Lyndon Dykes

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes (second left) celebrates scoring their first goal of the game with teammate Chris Willock (second right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 10, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is backing striker Lyndon Dykes to continue his prolific form as they head into the final stretch of the Championship season.

The R’s will make the trip away to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday which will now be at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

The EFL Championship match was due to take place at 3pm, but this has been changed to avoid a clash with the funeral of Prince Philip.

Boss Warburton is determined to see his side finish the season strongly and is hoping 25-year-old Dykes can continue to play a huge part in that.

“He should (feel good), he came through that spell where he received a lot of criticism, and that happens to strikers as they have their barren spells but he never stopped working both on the training pitch and in games,” Warburton said.

“He contributed to both boxes and away from just goals. He has got his reward, four goals in three games, and he’s in fine form, he’s working hard.

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes (second left) celebrates scoring their third goal of the game with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 10, 2021. - Credit: PA

“He had a good trip with Scotland, his confidence is high, and he knows now it’s all part of his learning curve. He has to keep working hard day in and day out but he deserves enormous credit for his recent performances.”

Versatile Geoff Cameron remains on the sidelines through injury but Warburton insists he is still a massive influence on the squad – despite not playing at present.

“He’s coming back, he’s working hard with the medical team, nothing too serious so we’re hoping to welcome him back sooner rather than later.

“He’s a great influence around the boys, his experience in the game and his desire to do well for the club is evident for all to see.

“Other than that we’re in a good place and have a fully fit squad.”

It is then a trip to the Liberty Stadium for QPR as they face Swansea City on Tuesday evening (April, 20) as they attempt to pick up as many points as possible before plans for next season begin.