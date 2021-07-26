QPR boss pleased with Man United win and now looking to tie down Odubajo

Published: 9:14 AM July 26, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Moses Odubajo (left) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton was ‘pleased’ with his side’s performance as they sealed a 4-2 victory over Manchester United but feels there is still work to do.

A double from Lyndon Dykes and efforts from Charlie Austin and trialist Moses Odubajo wrapped up a surprisingly-comfortable victory over the Premier League giants - and Warburton was full of praise for his side.

"I was pleased with where we are physically, where we are in terms of the tactical side of the game and even though we still have a lot of work to do, we know we were playing high-quality opponents and it’s so nice to have the crowd back.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

“It was great to be playing back in front of our supporters, so overall it was a great afternoon."

The R’s also announced the signing of Norwegian midfielder Stefan Johansen prior to kick-off much to the delight of the boss.

You may also want to watch:

"I am delighted, a lot of work has been done by a lot of people and you saw the impact that he made here last season.

"He has captained Norway, he is an international footballer so to get him on board here is a big step for us. But as I said there has been a lot of work done and it will put us in good stead ahead of the new campaign."

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair and Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri and Axel Tuanzebe (left-right) battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

Trialist Moses Odubajo has heavily impressed and the boss is now keen to seal a deal for the right-back.

“Moses is a player that we know very well, I signed him for Brentford some years ago and he has had a few frustrating years with injury, but he is an outstanding athlete and a good player.

“He has done very well, there’s no doubt about his quality, he showed that this afternoon in abundance. But he has just had to come in and prove his fitness and now hopefully we will be able to get him on board."

Warburton is now excited for the season as he has got his squad in place and things are slowly coming together.

“We have to keep moving forward, we had a strong end to last season, but we also had a poor start. We were two points off seventh, with 68 points in ninth, now we have to say that we have to improve in all areas, goal difference, points etc, so that’s our aim to keep moving forward and see where that takes us.

“We face Millwall first up and you have to be excited, the fans are coming back which makes such a difference.”