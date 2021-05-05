QPR will look to wrap up the season strongly at home to Luton Town
Queens Park Rangers will wrap up the season at home to Luton Town as they look to build on their amazing form throughout 2021 and end on a high note.
The Hoops have caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in the second-half of this year’s campaign, which has seen them move up to ninth in the Championship table.
QPR had previously been without a win for nine matches heading into 2021, but have picked up wins to move them up the second-tier standings at a rapid rate.
Boss Mark Warburton could return to the dug-out for the final match after assistant manager John Eustace took charge of the team at the bet365 Stadium for their 2-0 win over Stoke City following knee surgery for Warburton.
“I’ve spoken to the gaffer and he was obviously very pleased with the performance,” Eustace said.
“What pleased me was the way the boys stuck together when we weren’t as fluid as we wanted to be. In the end, we kept a clean sheet against a really tough team.
“Full credit to the back five – they put their bodies on the line. They should be really pleased to keep a clean sheet here because this is a tough place to come and get one.
“We also scored two really good goals – one as a result of the shape work we’ve been doing all week to set traps, and for the second goal we broke on the transition with lots of pace and power.
“One full-back started the move and the other one finished it. That’s really pleasing.
“The lads worked ever so hard this week and it was nice to see it come right on the pitch.”
Osman Kakay – who joined the club’s academy at the age of eight – scored in the win over Stoke.
“You could see how pleased everyone was for Ossie to get that goal, even the subs and the guys at the side of the pitch.
“He’s such a good, honest player who has a fantastic attitude. And he’s a model player for the club.
“He’s come through the system and everyone’s proud of him. That’ll help him finish off what’s been a good season for him.”