Warburton welcomes end of Charlie Austin goal drought in QPR win over Luton

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game against Luton Town - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton was "delighted" to see Charlie Austin end his goal drought in the 2-0 win at home to Luton.

Chris Willock put Rangers ahead after a sharp counter-attack following a Hatters corner and Austin's second-half header sealed the points for the west London side.

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (right) and Luton Town's Harry Cornick battle for the ball - Credit: PA

It was Austin's first league goal in 11 matches - a run stretching back to August.

Jimmy Dunne nodded Willock's cross back to the striker, who netted from close range.

Warburton said: "He's a goalscorer and they love scoring goals and get frustrated when they don't.

"The nature of the industry is that it's a heavy shirt to wear sometimes, the striker's shirt.

"His reaction after he scored that goal tells you everything about what it means to him to score for the club.

"I was delighted for him. It was pleasing for Charlie and the team. He wants to score goals and it gives him that adrenaline buzz."

Luton certainly had chances before Austin netted Rangers' second 10 minutes into the second half.

Elijah Adebayo missed an early opportunity to put them ahead and they later went close to equalising when Tom Lockyer's header was cleared off the line and Kal Naismith headed into the side-netting when unmarked.

Warburton admitted: "It was an important second goal and gave us a bit of breathing space. It was a key goal.

"It's three vital points and a clean sheet against a good team. But we have to recognise also that we gave away some opportunities by being loose.

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (left) and Luton Town's Fred Onyedinma battle for the ball - Credit: PA

"You can get punished for that in the Championship, but tonight we weren't punished and got goals at a good time.

"We've got to keep working hard. We can't ignore the fact that we gave chances away."

Luton manager Nathan Jones said: "We had 16 shots and just three on target, which isn't a good ratio.

"A lot of it is about composure. We've been as good as QPR in terms of scoring - we were level on goals with them - and we've had more chances tonight.

"QPR are one of the most fluent teams in the league and they had lots of play in midfield without really hurting us.

"We're a good, aggressive side, go up against people and are brave and bold. We go toe-to-toe.

"But we've had proper chances and didn't even make their keeper make a save."