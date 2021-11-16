QPR hoping Dieng will be available for Luton Town clash

Queens Park Rangers return to action when they host Luton Town under the Friday night lights following the international break.

The R’s will welcome the Hatters to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (7.45pm) as they bid to continue their strong start to the Championship campaign.

Manager Mark Warburton and his side currently sit among the play-off places after the opening 17 fixtures.

They’ll be hoping goalkeeper Seny Dieng will be available for the clash after testing positive for Covid-19, which ruled him out of Senegal’s World Cup qualifiers with Togo and Congo.

The 26-year-old returned a positive result following a routine test prior to joining up with his international team-mates, and therefore did not travel.

He was due to end his self-isolation period on Tuesday, November 16 and providing given the all clear will be in contention to feature.

The R’s will then also face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening as the fixtures come thick and fast.