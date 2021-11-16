News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR hoping Dieng will be available for Luton Town clash

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:55 PM November 16, 2021
Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng during the Sky Bet Championship match at Cardiff City Stad

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers return to action when they host Luton Town under the Friday night lights following the international break. 

The R’s will welcome the Hatters to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (7.45pm) as they bid to continue their strong start to the Championship campaign. 

Manager Mark Warburton and his side currently sit among the play-off places after the opening 17 fixtures.  

They’ll be hoping goalkeeper Seny Dieng will be available for the clash after testing positive for Covid-19, which ruled him out of Senegal’s World Cup qualifiers with Togo and Congo. 

The 26-year-old returned a positive result following a routine test prior to joining up with his international team-mates, and therefore did not travel. 

He was due to end his self-isolation period on Tuesday, November 16 and providing given the all clear will be in contention to feature. 

The R’s will then also face Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening as the fixtures come thick and fast. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting 
  2. 2 Teenagers injured in Cricklewood double stabbing
  3. 3 Where to ice skate in London this winter
  1. 4 UK terror threat level raised to severe
  2. 5 Remembrance 2021: Brent community remembers the fallen
  3. 6 Plan to ban boy racers from noisily revving engines in Brent
  4. 7 Brent cemetery stabbing: Man given hospital order after killing stranger
  5. 8 Northwick Park hospital opens new research facility for medical trials
  6. 9 Fight to save Indian restaurant against 43 flats
  7. 10 'I'm a big advocate': Joe Cole in Wembley to promote futsal
Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Althea with her son Solace and daughter Divine in the converted living room with rotting windows

Housing News

Harlesden mum of three at wits end in 'death trap' home

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Sr Jayanti, of Brahma Kumaris in Willesden, h

Climate Emergency

Willesden Yogi spreads peace and resilience at COP26 in Glasgow

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mohammad Mohammad runs Uncle Mo’s on the town’s main shopping street Church Road

The huge investment coming to Covid-hit Church End

Adam Shaw LDRS

Logo Icon
Ta Jaun Subaran sentenced to 22 years for murdering Anthony Adekola

Knife Crime

Three teenagers jailed for 'senseless' murder of Anthony Adekole

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon