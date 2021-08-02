News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
QPR boss Warburton pleased with performance in Leicester draw

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:43 AM August 2, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers' Yoann Barbet and Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (left) battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR drew 3-3 with Leicester City in their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new campaign at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Charlie Austin, Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie were on target for the R’s in another open and entertaining fixture.

Following the game, QPR gaffer Mark Warburton shared his views.

"We knew we had to work hard - we had to maintain shape against good players and we had to move the ball with an intensity and a purpose.

"I thought we did that. I thought it was a really good hour of football and the team produced some really good football for long periods of the game.

Queens Park Rangers' Andre Dozzell (right) and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. - Credit: PA


"There was a spell for 25 or 30 minutes where the gaps got too big in midfield and good teams will punish you, but in general I thought we looked good against a very high-quality opponent.

"Both teams made lots of changes and that’s not detrimental to the players that came on – far from it – but when you make lots of changes in defence and across the park it has an impact.

"We demonstrated against Manchester United last weekend and against Leicester today that we can play against very good teams. What we need to do now is take that into the league campaign."

The former Brentford boss Warburton also was pleased to his side's fitness levels improve over the pre-season fixtures.

"Leicester changed their entire team in the second half whereas we kept some boys on for the full 90 minutes, and we wanted to see how the boys dealt with it.

"We are a week ahead of them in the sense our season starts on August, 7 and theirs is on 14, and I felt we showed good fitness and good physicality. Overall, it was very pleasing."

He also praised the style of play, by saying: "I hope everyone can see that we are moving the ball with good quality and we are creating chances against very good teams. That’s the key.

"We have scored seven goals against two teams that finished in the top four of the Premier League. We have shown really good quality going forward, defensively we can do better but let’s not forget who we are playing against."

