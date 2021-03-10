News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
QPR boss knows they face tough tests but feels they can push on

Jacob Ranson

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:00 PM March 10, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (left) has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (left) has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 9, 2021.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton knows they face some tough tests after putting themselves in a good position to push on after climbing into the top half of the Championship. 

The R’s will welcome Huddersfield Town to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday on the back of a 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in mid-week. 

But the recent form in general, which has seen them win six of their last nine matches, has moved them up to 12th with a game in hand of most other clubs in the league. 

“We won’t get any rewards until the end of the season,” Warburton insisted. “I’m not saying that loosely, we have a game in hand now, which we have to try and win and that puts us up to tenth and then you can push on from there. 

“We have some tough games coming up but we have to recognise the need for consistency, the need for recovery, rest and preparation. 

“We are a good team, but we face some very tough opponents starting with Huddersfield on Saturday. 

“We must recognise the threat they possess and we must be ready to go again this weekend.” 

The boss still believes his side must be better at taking their chances as they could have easily let the game slip against Wycombe as they only edged it by one goal from Ilias Chair. 

“We got the goal but like we saw on Saturday at Bristol City, the second can really hurt teams and we were guilty of not finishing our chances in the final third tonight. 

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (right) and Wycombe Wanderers' Dominic Gape battle for the ball d

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (right) and Wycombe Wanderers' Dominic Gape battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 9, 2021.

“Gareth’s teams always work tirelessly, they are very good at what they do, put the ball in the box, they have a lot of physicality and we made it a little bit difficult for ourselves. 

“We had to make sure we didn’t drop deep and allow crosses to come in – we had to recognise the danger signs and take care of the ball. 

“When we did that we could’ve scored a second or a third, but we have to be more ruthless and recognise the importance of that. 

“But these are the types of games that we could’ve easily lost. It was a scrappy one against opponents that are fighting for their lives so it’s a big three points tonight.” 

