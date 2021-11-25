News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

Championship

Queens Park Rangers

1

Luke Amos (81)

Huddersfield Town

0

Luke Amos nets late winner as QPR move up to fourth with Huddersfield win

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 PM November 24, 2021
Updated: 12:21 PM November 25, 2021
Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with team-mates - Credit: PA

Luke Amos scored a late winner for QPR as they beat Huddersfield 1-0 and moved up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Amos, recently back from the second long-term knee injury of his career, headed in Chris Willock's cross with nine minutes remaining at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The lively Willock did superbly on the right flank and Amos, on as a substitute, was in front of keeper Lee Nicholls to finish from close range.
It preserved Rangers' record of being the only team in the division to have scored in all their league matches so far this season.
Mark Warburton's side look like genuine promotion contenders and are now unbeaten in five matches - a run which has included three wins and three clean sheets.
They laboured without injured Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes but were eventually rewarded for their persistence.
Huddersfield always looked dangerous and Ollie Turton had a couple of early chances to put them ahead.
In only the second minute, keeper Seny Dieng blocked Turton's far-post header from Harry Toffolo's cross.
And Turton blasted wastefully over following a swift counter-attack as the visitors had the better of the opening exchanges.
QPR created very little before almost going ahead against the run of play when Yoann Barbet's flicked header from Stefan Johansen's right-wing corner bounced off the bar.
That brought Rangers to life and they went close again when Lee Wallace's strike was deflected over by Turton.
They finished the first half strongly, with Charlie Austin seeing a goal-bound effort blocked by Levi Colwill and then sending a right-footed strike over the bar.
The hosts continued to press after the interval and Austin was put through by Andre Dozzell but fired straight at Nicholls, who also held a shot from Ilias Chair.
Nicholls was given a stiffer test by a left-footed strike by Johansen from near the edge of the penalty area, which he also kept out.
R's defender Rob Dickie drilled a shot narrowly wide and Chair missed a great chance when he scooped over after being teed up by Johansen.
At the other end, Dieng saved at his near post to deny Danel Sinani and Matty Pearson was just unable to connect with Josh Koroma's free-kick before Amos broke the deadlock.
On a less positive note for Rangers, the influential Johansen limped off near the end after picking up a knock.

Queens Park Rangers
Football

