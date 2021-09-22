QPR boss Warburton 'savoured' his side's penalty shoot-out win over Everton

Published: 8:52 AM September 22, 2021 Updated: 8:56 AM September 22, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton savoured his team's victory, particularly Luke Amos tucking away his penalty.

The R's won 8-7 on penalties after an entertaining third-round tie ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Former Tottenham midfielder Amos was making his first-team return after nearly a year out with the second cruciate injury of his career.

At 6-6 in the shoot-out, Dieng saved Ben Godfrey's kick but was deemed to have moved too soon, and the defender put away the retaken penalty.

But there was no doubt about Dieng's subsequent save from Davies - or Dunne's emphatic strike.

Warburton said: "It was a fantastic evening. Luke Amos stepping up and scoring in his first appearance after such a horrific injury - that's what the cup's all about.

"Luke is a great professional and has worked so hard to get back from two bad injuries. I saw him every day in the gym working his way back to fitness. His attitude has been tremendous.

"Luke deserved to get a great reception from the fans who know how hard he's worked to get himself back fit."

Charlie Austin netted twice for QPR, opening the scoring and then restoring their lead after Lucas Digne's equaliser.

Andros Townsend hauled the Premier League team level again early in the second half and they later appealed in vain for a penalty when Abdoulaye Doucoure went down under a challenge from Rob Dickie.

"We were very good from the first whistle, were incisive and deserved the lead.

Everton’s Demarai Gray in action during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

"In the second half we conceded early and rode our luck a bit, but then we got better as the half went on.

"The penalties from both sides were of such high quality and there was frustration for us when Seny saved it and it had to be retaken.

"The players to a man deserve so much credit tonight."

QPR will now look to bounce on their Carabao Cup success when they travel away to West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening in the Championship.

