Injuries in QPR squad ahead of Coventry City clash

Published: 12:00 PM August 25, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Stefan Johansen and Barnsley's Josh Benson battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton may be forced to rotate his squad and call upon others with injuries creeping into his squad already.

The R’s are set to host Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday as they look to continue their positive start to the new Championship season.

They could be faced with a few players unavailable, but the boss is hoping none of the players, who picked up knocks in the 2-2 draw with Barnsley will be out for too long.

"Jordy [de Wijs] rolled his ankle. He landed awkwardly and we had to respond by using our final sub before the second half. He’ll have a scan and we’ll see how he is,” Warburton admitted.

"I wanted to look after the likes of Stef Johansen and Charlie Austin today (Saturday), but they played 90 minutes and ran themselves into the ground.

You may also want to watch:

"We asked the players to step up this afternoon in difficult conditions and they did. They earned a well-deserved point and deserve enormous praise and credit.

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock and Barnsley's Michal Helik battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

"It’s difficult now. To lose players to injury and suspension when we have a tight squad is very difficult. But that’s the challenge of the Championship.

"Lyndon Dykes has had a chest infection. He put a shift in at Middlesbrough then his chest tightened up and we had to look after him. He’s got a very heavy cold now but I’m hoping he’ll be available for Coventry.

"Sam McCallum lost a lot of weight from an upset stomach but I’m hoping he’ll be available to play.

"Lee Wallace has pulled his hamstring. Again, we’ve got to assess and see how he is, but he could be out for a few weeks."

The international breaks comes after the fixture with Coventry which will give R’s boss Warburton time to allow his players to rest and recover before returning to action on Saturday, September 11 when they travel away to Reading.

They’ll be hoping they head into the break near the top of the pack in the Championship to give them a major boost.