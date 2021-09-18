News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

Championship

Queens Park Rangers

1

Sam McCallum (54)

Bristol City

2

Chris Martin (45)

Nakhi Wells (90+3)

Nakhi Wells grabs late Bristol City winner against former club QPR

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM September 18, 2021    Updated: 8:45 AM September 19, 2021
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Select Car L

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton - Credit: PA

Nahki Wells' last-gasp goal against his former club gave Bristol City a dramatic 2-1 victory at QPR.

Wells' winner was totally against the run of play, as was Chris Martin's opening goal a minute before the interval.

Sam McCallum's second-half equaliser - his second goal in as many games - appeared to have earned a point for Rangers, who were pushing for a second goal when they were hit with a classic sucker punch.

City broke forward and Andreas Weimann set up Wells, who had two loan spells at QPR before his move to the west country.

The striker, who had not scored in his previous seven appearances, calmly steered the ball beyond keeper Seny Dieng.

You may also want to watch:

Rangers had created a number of chances, with Lyndon Dykes heading Willock's left-wing cross against the post and Moses Odubajo heading wide at the far post after being found by Yoann Barbet.

City's Daniel Bentley was by far the busier keeper in what was a one-sided first half before Martin's goal.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 12, in life-threatening condition after Wembley crash
  2. 2 Series of sexual assaults reported in Dollis Hill
  3. 3 Teenager charged over Sven Badzak death in Kilburn
  1. 4 Hospitality Day: Your favourite Brent cafe revealed
  2. 5 Man stabbed stranger to death in cemetery as public tried to intervene
  3. 6 Footage released of Neasden shooting to help catch 'dangerous offender'
  4. 7 Hospitality Day: Your favourite restaurant... REVEALED
  5. 8 Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy showers in London 
  6. 9 'Erratic, violent' man given indefinite hospital order for killing 'friendly' neighbour in Wembley
  7. 10 Stabbed 7-year-old girl meets police officers who saved her life

Bentley denied Andre Gray after the on-loan Watford striker had turned away from Tomas Kalas, and he also pushed over a shot from Stefan Johansen.

This was QPR's 100th league match under Mark Warburton and although they have made significant progress during his time as manager, falling behind after failing to take chances has been a regular theme of his tenure.

It was the case in midweek at Bournemouth, where they suffered their first defeat of the season, and again on this occasion.

The Robins counter-attacked after Moses Odubajo had given the ball away.

Han-Noah Massengo evaded Jordy de Wijs on the left and sent in a low cross towards Andreas Weimann, who held off Rob Dickie and laid the ball back for Martin to tuck away his third goal of the season.

The hosts finally found the net nine minutes into the second half at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium when Chris Willock's dangerous left-wing cross was headed away by Rob Atkinson but only as far as McCallum, who thumped home from 18 yards out with his less-favoured right foot.

They then put City under major pressure as they searched in vain for a second goal. Bentley gathered a long-range effort from Barbet, twice denied Dykes at point-blank range and similarly prevented substitute Charlie Austin putting QPR ahead after the striker was put through on goal.

Bentley was also grateful to see strikes from Willock and Barbet flash narrowly wide as Rangers continued to dominate.

And in injury time Bentley was called into action twice more, diving to his right to keep out Willock's shot and saving at his near post from Johansen.

They proved to be crucial stops as Wells had the final say.

Queens Park Rangers
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Some members of the 237-strong Kensal Rise Triathlon team.

Triathlon | Gallery

Kensal Rise Triathlon team raises £130,800 for local charities

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Pierre Wassef is wanted by police

Police looking for man in Wembley after 'threats to kill'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Neighbours in Mitchellbrook Way oppose enforced parking restrictions on their estate

Neasden neighbours' petition against parking and fines plan

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An image of how the development  in Cricklewood could look when finished (credit EPR Architects)

Planning and Development

Councillors give green light over 'monster' development in Cricklewood

Simon Allin Ldrs Reporter

person