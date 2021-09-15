QPR midfielder Luke Amos edges close to return from injury

Published: 12:45 PM September 15, 2021

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Amos is edging towards a return to Championship action manager Mark Warburton reveals.

The R’s boss has admitted the 24-year-old is already banging on his office door to see when he might be given his chance to be involved after two lengthy injuries have seen him side lined for a huge chunk of his career.

QPR will welcome Bristol City to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday looking to build on their positive start to the new campaign and the boss could even have more options to choose from including Amos.

“We’ve got Luke Amos very near to being available for match day squads, we’ve got Sam Field, Lee Wallace coming back strongly and they’ve been pushing really hard,” Warburton said.

“He (Luke Amos) has played 30, 45 and 60 odd now, so he is probably ready for a full game. He’s already banging on my door in a nice way to say he’s matchday squad available, which is good to see as he’s a top class professional.

“You will not see a player more focused or determined to get himself back to where he needs to be.

“He’s had two devastating injuries and responded so well. Speaking about Luke Amos, I can’t speak highly enough. When you see a player, you look at his body fat, and the way he works everyday. His desire and focus. Everything about Luke is a 24-7 pro.

“We’ve now got competition all over the park, but you need players that can play in a variety of different positions, which we have.

“The squad knows it’s about competition, we have to have it. Looking at the board, there is a sea of red for matches, so you’ve got to have options.

“We have to have the options and we have that.”

Striker Andre Gray will also prove to be a major boost after netting on his debut where they drew 3-3 at Reading on Saturday.

QPR players celebrate Reading own goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

“He is a player that I know really well, and he brings a different kind of attribute. He brings pace and power you’ve seen on so many occasions.

“Already in training we’ve seen a different kind of striker, so to have Charlie’s penalty box prowess and quality, Lyndon’s obviously qualities and goal scoring record and to then add Andre Gray is really good.

“We need to make sure use three very good strikers wisely, whether we use one, two or even all three in certain situations. We have to do what’s best for QPR, but it’s great to get them on board.”