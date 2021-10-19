News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

Championship

Queens Park Rangers

1

Ilias Chair (83)

Blackburn Rovers

0

Ilias Chair late strike guides QPR to victory over Blackburn

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 PM October 19, 2021    Updated: 12:00 AM October 20, 2021
Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. - Credit: PA

Ilias Chair's late strike gave QPR a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at home to out-of-form Blackburn.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Chair broke the deadlock with a fine goal with seven minutes remaining.

He collected Rob Dickie's clever pass and bent a shot beyond keeper Thomas Kaminski from near the edge of the penalty area.

The result was a much-needed boost for Rangers following a 4-1 loss at west London neighbours Fulham on Saturday and a difficult recent spell in which they had won just two of their previous seven Sky Bet Championship matches.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are now without a win in four matches - a run which has included three defeats.

You may also want to watch:

Yoann Barbet almost inadvertently opened the scoring with an own goal four minutes after half-time.

Tayo Edun sent in a low cross from the left and Rangers defender Barbet, off-balance on the wet surface, turned the ball against his own post from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Most Read

  1. 1 Don't take our parking, shout Wembley neighbours
  2. 2 Two schoolboys arrested after community officer 'assaulted' in Wembley
  3. 3 Pink mob: Two Harlesden women among gang jailed for drug offences valued at £2million
  1. 4 Brent Council reignites campaign to tackle paan spitting
  2. 5 Swan stops train in its track at Kensal Rise
  3. 6 Harlesden community garden wins two London in Bloom awards
  4. 7 'LTN’s have been foisted upon us by a council who will not listen to its residents'
  5. 8 Application submitted to turn 'bed bug' hotel in Harlesden into HMO
  6. 9 Wembley pensioner, 71, off to university with EuroMillions win
  7. 10 Man who murdered Kilburn waiter jailed

During a dull first half, QPR appealed in vain for a penalty after Albert Adomah's right-wing cross struck Daniel Ayala on the arm.

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes and Blackburn Rovers' Lewis Travis (right) battle for the ball dur

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes and Blackburn Rovers' Lewis Travis (right) battle for the ball at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Both teams struggled to create opportunities, with Rovers' Daniel Butterworth dragging an effort wide and Barbet blasting over at the other end.

The second half was similarly uneventful until Barbet's near miss was followed by Rangers' veteran winger Adomah bringing the game to life.

Adomah caused havoc down the Blackburn right during a 20-minute spell in which he set up Lyndon Dykes, whose shot was saved by Kaminski, before Jimmy Dunne missed a golden chance to open the scoring.

Dykes at the far post headed Chair's left-wing free-kick back towards defender Dunne, who contrived to scoop the ball over the bar from a few yards out.

As his team continued to seek a goal, Rangers manager Mark Warburton made an attacking change, bringing striker Charlie Austin on for midfielder Dom Ball and switching to two up front.

And the hosts' persistence was eventually rewarded with Chair's fourth goal in as many matches.

A clean sheet will be seen by Warburton as another major positive given that Rangers have looked defensively vulnerable this season.

They coped well with Rovers' counter-attacks and their late search for an equaliser, with keeper Seny Dieng pushing away a late effort from Joe Rothwell.

Queens Park Rangers
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Star is opening: L-r Head chef Erold Cazeneuve, owner Niamh McBride and general manager Ramiz Semic

Food and Drink

Tapas restaurant The Star opens in Willesden Green with free parties

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Stock image of traffic in London.

Air quality

TfL told to introduce 'pay per mile' charge to motorists

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Ainscough

Man admits killing Kilburn waiter to end his days 'banged up'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Atul Kochlar is opening his latest Indian street food restaurant, Masalchi, in Wembley Park.

Food and Drink

Michelin-starred Atul Kochlar to open new Indian restaurant in Wembley Park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon