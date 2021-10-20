We had to bounce back says QPR match winner Ilias Chair

Published: 4:30 PM October 20, 2021

Match winner Ilias Chair admits that it was a great feeling to secure a victory over Blackburn Rovers but was keen to highlight the importance of bouncing back after the disappointing defeat to Fulham.

Chair’s 83rd minute strike was enough to secure victory under the lights at the Kiyan Prince Foundation as Mark Warburton’s R’s were able to instantly return to winning ways with a slim victory over a stubborn Rovers side.

Speaking to www.qpr.co.uk, the 23-year-old, said: “It was a great feeling, we knew we had to get the win, especially after the disappointing defeat to Fulham.

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves heading into this one, there was only one thing on our mind and that was to win the game.

“As a side we have been conceding a lot of goals lately, so to keep a clean sheet as well is very pleasing, I think the backline did a very good job, so a huge amount of credit must go to them, and we go away very happy.

“It’s the Championship so every single team will give us a tough game if we want to get the win, so credit to Blackburn they played us really well, but we got the goal, got the three points and that is the most important thing.”

He added: “When we came in at half-time, we knew that the first half wasn’t good enough, we had to step it up and that’s what we did.

“I think the second half we put more pressure on them, we created chances and got the goal in the end.”

“I just try to go into every game and give everything for the team, luckily the goal came and I am very happy.”

The arrival of midfielder Luke Amos on the hour mark seemed to inject some energy into the R’s side and the Moroccan international was keen to highlight how pleasing it is to see the return of the 24-year-old.

Chair said: “Luke is a very good player, a good lad, we are all pleased to have him back, his energy, his technique and all-round play can really help the squad and I am really happy for him that he is back now and hopefully we can see some more of him and the quality he has.”

Chair’s edge of the box strike was the difference yesterday (Tuesday) evening, but the R’s number 10 knows that we must go again on Saturday.

Backed by just under 4,000 Rangers fans, Warburton’s side face a trip to the Weston Homes Stadium to face recently promoted Peterborough United and the 23-year-old can’t wait to go again.

He explained: “It’s now onto Peterborough, Saturday’s game will be another tough one, so we have to be ready for it and I can’t wait.

“We are going to have some great support, so we have to make sure that we entertain them and hopefully we give them a win and a great day out.”