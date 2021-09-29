QPR boss Warburton talks up Ilias Chair's progression

Published: 7:57 AM September 29, 2021

QPR manager Mark Warburton declared that Ilias Chair is getting "better and better" after his brace secured a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Rangers have long had high hopes for the Morocco international, who was signed in 2017 and dons the club's number 10 shirt previously worn by greats Rodney Marsh and Stan Bowles, and more recently Ebere Eze.

"What you can't be in that position is predictable. You can't be a one-trick pony where you drop a shoulder and go," Warburton said.

"Opposing players would pick up on that. Players will study you and see what you do.

"He's recognising that - recognising where he can get on the ball, where he can half-turn and hurt the opposition.

"Then it's about trusting your technique and honing that technique, which he does every day when he trains.

"I'm pleased for him. He's got international football, so a lot on his plate to deal with, but I think you're seeing a player get better and better."

Rangers lost their previous three Championship matches and have been defensively vulnerable, but this time they stood firm - albeit with help from an appalling early miss by Tahith Chong.

Warburton admitted: "It was good to keep a clean sheet. Teams will look at us and say 'They'll score one or two but they're vulnerable'. We can't be vulnerable.

"It was almost like they expected us to score but were going to give it a go themselves and see if they could expose us.

"We stood up against a physical approach and dealt with that. We looked more solid and more cohesive."

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer said: “The only difference on the night was Chair, who was clinical in front of goal and caused us problems.”​

QPR will now look to build on the victory when they host Preston North End on Saturday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

They'll be hoping they can pick up a victory and head into the international break on a high note by getting back in amongst the Championship play-off places.

The R's will remain without the likes of Lee Wallace, Sam McCallum and Sam Field for the clash.

“They (McCallum and Wallace) are probably two or three weeks away, so the international break gives us a window to try and get a couple of boys fit,” said manager Mark Warburton.

“Sam (McCallum) and Lee will probably be looking to come back around the same time, with Sam Field not far behind."