QPR sign Sam McCallum on loan from Norwich City

Published: 6:36 PM July 12, 2021

Coventry City's Sam McCallum during the Sky Bet Championship match at the St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday May 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Sam McCallum has joined QPR on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City.

The 20-year-old defender signed for the Canaries from Coventry City 18 months ago before being loaned back to the Sky Blues.

McCallum made 41 Championship appearances for Mark Robins’ team last term, and now he is looking forward to spending the 2021/22 campaign with the R’s.

“I’m proper excited to get going,” he said. “I can’t wait to meet the boys and get out on the training pitch.”

McCallum played as a left wingback for much of the 2020/21 season with Coventry, and he says the move to QPR, where we successfully played with wingbacks last term, was one he was immediately keen on.

“When QPR requested the loan it was straight away a no brainer,” he explained. “This is a massive club.”

Describing himself as an athletic player, McCallum – who was signed by Premier League Norwich barely a year after making his professional debut at Coventry – said: “I am quite an athletic wingback, obviously you need to be these days.

“I like getting up and down the wing, and providing width for the team.”

As for his targets while he is with QPR, McCallum explained: “I want to get some game time but I know I will have healthy competition here from Lee Wallace.

“I am fit and ready to go – I just can’t wait to get started.”

Mark Warburton is delighted with the loan arrival of McCallum. He said: “I am really pleased we have been able to bring Sam in.

“He showed his undoubted quality in the Championship last season with Coventry. He brings real ability and will add competition to the squad which is so important.

“He also understands the wingback role, he has an attacking instinct, great physicality and is aerially very strong as well.

“Sam is a player who can have an impact in both boxes, and I am looking forward to working with him.”