QPR sign midfielder Sam Field on loan from West Brom
Sam Field has joined QPR on loan from West Bromwich Albion on transfer deadline day following a 2-1 victory for the R's away to Watford thanks to goals from Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah.
The 22-year-old will remain in W12 until the end of the season, with the potential for a permanent transfer in the summer.
The central midfielder came through the ranks at the Hawthorns and made his debut at the age of 18 in their final Premier League fixture of the 2015/16 campaign against Liverpool.
Field was in and around the West Brom first team over the next three seasons, making 39 appearances with 18 of those coming in the top flight.
An exciting young talent, Field was named their Academy Player of the Season in 2016, before picking up the Young Player of the Year accolade in 2017.
Having represented England at U17, U18 and U20 level, Field spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Charlton, featuring 18 times in the Championship.
