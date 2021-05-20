QPR sign midfielder Sam Field on a permanent deal from West Brom

Published: 4:11 PM May 20, 2021

Stoke City's John Obi Mikel (centre) battles for the ball with Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (left) and Sam Field during the Sky Bet Championship match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke. Issue date: Saturday May 1, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR have completed the signing of Sam Field from West Bromwich Albion on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old joins on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee following his successful loan switch from the Baggies during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign. Rangers also hold the option of a fourth year.

Over 19 appearances, scoring once, the central midfielder – who came through the ranks at West Brom – impressed with his calmness in possession and defensive nous, too.

And after completing this permanent switch to W12, he told us: “I’m really happy to have this sorted and I already can’t wait to get going next season.

“I know I’m a permanent QPR player now and I’m hoping to kick on.

“Sometimes you feel that chapters are up in your life and West Brom has been absolutely brilliant for me. But I felt it was the right time to move on for good now. I had a feeling in January that if I could get this move right, I could stay here.

“I’ve settled in really quickly and really enjoyed it, too. So I was desperate to get this move completed as a result.”

Sam’s debut in a hooped shirt saw him come from the bench to score in our 2-1 win over Brentford at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in February.

“I’ve been really happy with how the whole move has gone,” Field continued. “I’d had a terrible, stop-start year with injuries and I was really happy to get games here.

“Since I’ve been available, I’ve been involved in every game here and that’s a massive plus for me. Credit to the medical team and also the gaffer for picking me.

“Just being able to play football meant the world to me and I feel I’ve still got a lot more to offer now that I have that confidence from playing a run of games.

“It’s been brilliant and I’ve enjoyed every moment of my time here so far. We have a great group of lads here and the way the end of the season went means we all can’t wait to get going again.”

R’s boss Mark Warburton added: “We’re delighted to complete the permanent transfer of Sam.

“He is a young player who showed his evident quality in the games he played for us during the second half of last season.

”He adds both physicality and versatility to our play. And he undoubtedly has huge development potential.

“We’re all really excited to continue working with him, seeing his continued progress and the impact he’ll have on the team.

“It’s no secret that he had a frustrating time with injury previously, so therefore he has a lot of development left in him.

“He has been well looked after by our medical team and he has a great attitude. He is well liked by the players and, as I said, we’re delighted to have him on board on a permanent basis.

“He is a talented footballer who will only continue to benefit from the presence of the senior players here.”