QPR sign goalkeeper Joe Walsh as Paul Smyth joins Accrington Stanley on loan

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:04 AM January 29, 2021   
Gillingham goalkeeper Joe Walsh

QPR have completed the signing of teenage goalkeeper Joe Walsh from Gillingham as striker Paul Smyth goes out on loan to Accrington Stanley.

The shot-stopper – who joins the R’s for an undisclosed fee – has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract in W12.

Walsh progressed through the academy ranks at Gillingham and signed his first professional contract in May 2019.

Five months later, he made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy, aged just 17, and in October 2020 made his first appearance in Sky Bet League One against Ipswich Town and he will feature for the R's under-23s.

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand said: “Joe is a bright, bright prospect.

“He was identified by the club’s goalkeeping fraternity and has attracted a lot of interest – especially after making his league debut at just 18 earlier this season.

“Everyone knows we are in the market for developing young players. Joe has lots of potential, which bodes well for the future.”

Youngster Paul Smyth has joined Sky Bet League One club Accrington Stanley on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Charlton Athletic's Paul Smyth (left) controls the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Westo

Northern Irishman Smyth had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic but the club recalled him earlier this week to pave the way for his switch to Stanley.

This will be the second time that Smyth has made a temporary move to Accrington.

He played 16 times for them in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, scoring three goals.

In the first half of this season, Smyth made 14 appearances for Charlton and scored one goal.

Queens Park Rangers
Football

